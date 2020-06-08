2 held in espionage case in Rajasthan

Two suspects have been detained in connection with a case of espionage in Rajasthan's Bikaner and Jhunjhunu districts, police sources said on Monday. Intelligence unit of Rajasthan Police detained one person from Mahajan (Bikaner) and the other from Jhunjhunu and they are being interrogated, sources said.

The two suspects were under surveillance from past several days, they said. Further details in the matter are awaited.