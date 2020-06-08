Bihar: Religious places, shopping malls, restaurants reopen

Places of worship, shopping malls, hotels and restaurants reopened in Bihar after a gap of over two months on Monday with the state government having issued a notification to this effect in accordance with a directive issued by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). The notification was issued here by Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Amir Subhani on Sunday, according to which the DGP, divisional commissioners and district magistrates were asked to ensure proper implementation of the MHA guidelines issued on May 30 for reopening of such places.

The notification also said the guidelines, including the standard operating procedures, for resuming activities inside malls, religious places, restaurants, issued by the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry on June 4 must be followed in letter and spirit by the organisations concerned. The Union health ministry had issued detailed guidelines to reopen these places located outside the COVID-19 containment zones, where the lockdown has been extended till June 30.

The notification stipulates strict adherence to conditions such as maintaining social distancing, wearing a mask, sanitisation of places, emphasis on hand sanitisation, for which automatic hand-sanitising machines have been installed at religious places, hotels, malls and restaurants. The notification advised the organisations to install the government's Aarogya Setu mobile application and carry out a thermal screening of the people visiting the malls, restaurants and places of worship.

Touching of idols or holy books will not be allowed and no physical offerings like prasad or sprinkling of holy water will be permitted inside the religious places. The management of Mahavir Mandir, a famous temple of Patna, has made all arrangements to welcome devotees.

A thermal screening is being conducted at the entry gate of the temple, while automatic hand-sanitiser dispensers have been installed at several places inside and outside the temple. "Only asymptomatic devotees are being allowed to enter the temple premises," a constable, who was conducting the thermal screening, said.

The devotees were seen wearing face covers and masks and were asked to maintain a distance of at least six feet from each other. Even the bell installed at the temple has been wrapped with a red cloth to prevent people from ringing it while entering the sanctum sanctorum, a staff said.

A large number of people thronged the temple on Monday. "I am extremely happy that I have come here today as it is my marriage anniversary. I have come here to seek blessings for a better future. I had visited the temple just a day before the lockdown," a woman said.

Another devotee had come to seek blessings for her son on his birthday. "I am fortunate that the temple has opened today coinciding with my son's birthday. I have come with my son to seek blessings for him," she said.

Similar arrangements were made at the Patna Sahib Gurdwara and the Vishnupad temple at Gaya. The Mahabodhi temple, however, will reopen on June 10, Bodhgaya Temple Management Committee member Arvind Kumar Singh said.

The P&M Mall, a prominent shopping mall in the state capital, is all set to welcome people after more than two months. Stickers have been pasted at the entrance asking people to maintain a distance of at least six feet with each other.

Arrangements for separate queues have been made for men and women, who will enter the mall after hand sanitisation and a thermal screening at the entry point. Barring a few, most of the shops were closed.

A staff member of the mall said the number of people will be restricted in elevators in accordance with the guidelines. One person on alternate steps of escalators will be allowed, he said. Waiters were seen wearing face masks and gloves in restaurants, which have reduced their sitting arrangements by up to 50 per cent of their capacity to maintain social distancing.

"I am very happy and satisfied with the sitting arrangement and hand sanitisation. I have sanitised my hands thrice since I entered the place a few minutes back," a customer at a restaurant said..