24x7 helpdesks to be set up at Delhi govt hospitals to ensure hassle-free admission

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-06-2020 19:14 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 19:14 IST
Round-the-clock helpdesks are to be set up at various Delhi government hospitals to ensure smooth and hassle-free admission of patients amid the coronavirus pandemic, officials said on Monday. The order to this effect was issued on Sunday by the Delhi health department following reports that some people were facing issues in seeking admission in facilities or getting treatment for various diseases, they said.

The order has been issued in view of the COVID-19 situation under the regulations of the Epidemic Diseases Act 1897, they added. A 24x7 helpdesk shall be set up at each hospital to ensure smooth and hassle-free admissions of patients in hospitals, the order said. These helpdesks will function in two shifts of 12 hours each and consist of two officials of Delhi government and one police constable during night duty hours. The order also said, the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) of the area, in which the hospital is located will be responsible for monitoring or supervision of the overall functioning of the helpdesks. The hospitals include Babu Jagjiwan Ram Hospital, Acharya Bhikshu Hospital, Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital, Chacha Nehru Children Hospital, Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital, DDU Hospital, among others.

The number of coronavirus cases in the national capital crossed the 28,000-mark with 1,282 fresh infections while the death toll climbed to 812 on Sunday..

