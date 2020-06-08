J-K: Congress Sarpanch shot dead by terrorists
Unidentified terrorists fired upon Congress Sarpanch at Lokbawan, Anantnag who later on succumbed to his injuries at a hospital
Congress Sarpanch Ajay Pandit was shot at by terrorists at main road Lokbhawan in Anantnag district, as per information provided by the Jammu and Kashmir Police.
"Today at about 6 p.m., some unknown terrorists fired upon one Congress Sarpanch identified as Ajay Pandit at Lokbawan, Anantnag who later on succumbed to his injuries at a hospital," said Jammu and Kashmir Police. (ANI)
