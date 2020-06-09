Ghaziabad authorities step up vigil on entry points with Delhi

The Ghaziabad authorities have stepped up checking of those entering the district from New Delhi in a bid to prevent the coronavirus spread. According to officials, only those carrying a valid movement pass, ID of their workplace in the district and involved in the supply of essential services are being allowed to enter from all 10 entry points with east and northeast Delhi. Police teams have barricaded the roads, resulting in traffic jams in the peak hours. SSP Kalanidhi Naithani said the checking will continue till the coronavirus situation normalises. The SSP said some people are entering the Loni area of the district on foot or two-wheelers stealthily. “The administration is dealing with such persons strictly,” he said. On Tuesday, owners of 1,640 vehicles were challaned, 20 vehicles seized while Rs 2.88 lakh was recovered in fine, the SSP said.