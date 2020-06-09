Sisodia sounds warning: COVID-19 cases in Delhi will explode to 5.5 lakhs by July-end

Left Menu
In Delhi, of the new cases being reported, in nearly half of the cases, the source of infection is not known," he said.Sisodia said the national capital may record 44,000 COVID-19 cases by June 15 and it would need 6,600 beds in hospitals.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-06-2020 20:25 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 20:25 IST
The number of COVID-19 cases in Delhi will explode to 5.5 lakhs by the end of July even though the Centre says there is no community transmission in the capital, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia asserted on Tuesday, sounding a stark warning about the troubles ahead. With such a surge in numbers, Delhi will need 80,000 beds by July end, he told reporters after a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) chaired by Lt Governor Anil Baijal.

Nearly 30,000 cases have been reported in the national capital. Sisodia said if the old growth rate of COVID-19 is taken into account, the doubling rate in Delhi is 12.6 days and almost all participants of the meeting agreed to this.

According to authorities, the recovery rate in the national capital till Monday was 37.92 per cent. "Officials from the Centre said at the meeting that there is no community transmission of COVID-19 virus yet in Delhi and hence, there is no need of discussion on it," Sisodia told the media after the meeting.

However, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said the source of infection is "not known" in nearly half of the fresh cases being reported and epidemiologically, community transmission is the third stage of the infection. He also blamed the Centre for the spurt in COVID-19 cases in the city, saying that operation of flights could have been delayed by 15 days.

When asked if Delhi has reached community transmission level as far as coronavirus infection is concerned, Jain said a declaration on this is made by the Centre. "Epidemiologically, community transmission is the third stage of the infection... In Delhi, of the new cases being reported, in nearly half of the cases, the source of infection is not known," he said.

Sisodia said the national capital may record 44,000 COVID-19 cases by June 15 and it would need 6,600 beds in hospitals. "By June 30, there will be one lakh cases of coronavirus in Delhi and we will need 15,000 beds.

"It is estimated that Delhi will record 2.15 lakh cases by July 15 and 33,000 beds would be required. There might be 5.5 lakh cases by July 31 and Delhi would need 80,000 beds," he said. Based on the doubling rate, 5.5 lakh cases are expected to be reported in Delhi by July 31, Sisodia said.

He also said the AAP government is making all the preparations to handle the huge rush of patients estimated by June end. The lieutenant governor has refused to reconsider his decision to overrule the Delhi government's order reserving state-run and private hospitals for Delhiites, the deputy chief minister said, adding the LG's order has created a "major problem" in the national capital.

Sisodia had attacked the BJP on Monday after the LG rescinded the order of reserving state-run and private hospitals for Delhiities, alleging that he has been pressured by the saffron party which is doing "dirty politics" over the issue. He said people living in Delhi also need beds during COVID-19 pandemic and in view of this, the Delhi Cabinet had recently taken the decision to reserve state-run and private hospitals for Delhiites.

"The LG did not have any idea on numbers of COVID-19 cases and beds in Delhi once people from all over the country start coming to Delhi (for treatment)," Sisodia said. In the meeting, nobody had an answer on availability of sufficient numbers of beds if COVID-19 cases continue to increase in the coming days in the national capital, he also said.

"Who will take the responsibility if there are no beds? If people are coming from all over the country, beds available in Delhi will be occupied within three, four or ten days. "As the LG has refused to reconsider his decision, we will try to serve the people of the country and Delhi as well. We will also try to expand medical facilities," he added.

Jain claimed that most flights had come to Delhi and Mumbai, adding that in Delhi, there are around 30,000 cases while in Mumbai, the number is 50,000. "We had requested the Centre to stop operations of all flights in Delhi, but they stopped it 15 days later. Secondly, people from other states were stopped in Delhi. They should have been allowed to leave for their home states," he said.

