Dy municipal commissioner of BMC, coronavirus positive, dies

A 55-year-old Deputy Municipal Commissioner of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) who had tested positive for coronavirus died on Tuesday, sources in the civic body said. The deceased, who was attached to the water supply project department, is the first high-ranking BMC official who has died after contracting the viral infection.

He had tested positive only the day before. BMC sources, however, said the exact cause of death was not known yet, and the official was not involved in any field work related to the pandemic.

The officer worked at the BMC headquarters in South Mumbai, the sources added. He was instrumental in pushing the Gargai dam project and also in the successful completion of a 15 km water tunnel between Gundawali and Bhandup, a senior official said.

The BMC recently announced that families of the employees who die after testing positive for the virus would get compensation of Rs 50 lakh..