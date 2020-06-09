Over 30 companies participate in webinar organised by Rajasthan seeking European investment

Chief Secretary of Rajasthan, DB Gupta and several senior bureaucrats interacted with ambassadors, business representatives from several European countries on Tuesday inviting them to invest in the state. Business representatives from various countries showcased their strengths and how they are in line with the opportunities present in the state across various sectors.

The interaction was held through a webinar organised by Rajasthan Industrial Development and Investment Corporation (RIICO) and European Business Group. It also witnessed participation by representatives of European Business and Technology Centre (EBTC) and European Economic Group (EEG), along with more than 30 companies across various sectors like pharmaceutical, agro product sector, fertilisers, cement, power , tourism sector participated in the webinar. The Rajasthan government is seeking to enter into MoUs with trade bodies like EBG Federation to speed up investment, the next such interaction is being planned with companies from France on June 12.

The state has also recently announced its new investment policy and the European Business Group is helping to disseminate information of these among investors in Europe. Dr Subodh Agarwal, Additional Chief Secretary, Industries and Raman Sidhu, Chief Executive Officer EBG Federations also participated in the webinar and shared their views. (ANI)