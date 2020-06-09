Left Menu
Bihar COVID-19 toll rises to 33, tally soars to 5,455

Bihar continued to reel under the COVID-19 outbreak as the death toll rose to 33 on Tuesday when the swab sample of a policeman collected after his demise tested positive for the coronavirus, while the tally of positive cases increased to 5,455 with 208 fresh infections, the state health department said.

Bihar continued to reel under the COVID-19 outbreak as the death toll rose to 33 on Tuesday when the swab sample of a policeman collected after his demise tested positive for the coronavirus, while the tally of positive cases increased to 5,455 with 208 fresh infections, the state health department said. The 58-year-old policeman became the first casualty from Aurangabad district where he died on Sunday, shortly after his Truenat test suggested that he was COVID-19 positive.

According to Aurangabad Superintendent of Police Deepak Barnwal, the deceased belonged to Buxar district. After his death, his sample was sent for comprehensive examination and the results confirmed that he was infected with the coronavirus. He had high fever and co-morbid conditions such as diabetes and high blood pressure, the SP said, adding 69 police personnel stationed at the Aurangabad Police Line, where the deceased used to stay, have been quarantined.

Earlier, casualties were reported from Khagaria and Begusarai (three each), and Vaishali, Patna, Sitamarhi, Bhojpur, Siwan and Saran districts (two each). In addition, one casualty was reported from Araria, Bhagalpur, Darbhanga, Jamui, Jehanabad, Madhepura, Munger, Muzaffarpur, Nalanda, Nawada, East Champaran, Rohtas, Samastipur, and Sheohar. In terms of total number of confirmed cases, Patna district is at the top with a tally of 286 followed by Khagaria (279), Begusarai (272), Bhagalpur (267), Rohtas (249) and Madhubani (238).

Cases have been reported from all 38 districts of the state and only nine of these still have a tally in double- digit. Altogether 2,770 people have recovered, while 1.05 lakh samples have been tested so far.

According to the state health secretary Lokesh Singh, migrants who have returned since May 3 comprise 72 per cent of the total confirmed cases in Bihar till date. Block-level quarantine centers, where the migrants were being lodged for 14 days after landing on the state soil, have given up fresh admissions since last week and these are scheduled to be winded up by June 15.

The state's secretary for Information and Public Relations Department Anupam Kumar said 13.99 lakh migrants have gone to their homes after completing their 14-day mandatory quarantine while 1.21 lakh people were still lodged at these quarantine centers.

