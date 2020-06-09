9 deaths, 369 new COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan

A total of nine deaths and 369 cases of COVID-19 were reported in Rajasthan on Tuesday, according to the state health department. As many as 211 recoveries were recorded in the state, said the health department.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan increased to 11,245, including 2,662 active cases. While 8,328 recoveries have been reported, 255 fatalities have been recorded so far. (ANI)