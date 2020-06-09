Monsoon session of Maha legislature to be postponed to August

The Maharashtra government has decided to defer the monsoon session of the state Legislature, scheduled to start from June 22 earlier, to August 3 in view of the coronavirus pandemic, a government source said Tuesday. The session, which would take place in Mumbai, would be of short duration, about four to five days, the source said.

The issue was discussed in the cabinet meeting on Tuesday, he said, adding that a final decision would be taken after the meeting of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) of both the houses of the legislature on Wednesday. The budget session had been cut short by week in March after the first coronavirus patients came to light in the state.