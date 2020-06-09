Left Menu
24 fresh COVID-19 cases in Himachal; total nears 450

In Shimla, a 36-year-old Delhi returnee man has tested for novel coronavirus, a district health official said.He had recently returned from Delhi with his brother in a personal car and was quarantined at Shilaru in Matiana, she said, adding that he was asymptomatic.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 09-06-2020 23:19 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 23:19 IST
Twenty-four more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday, taking the total number of infections to 446, officials said. Sirmaur district reported eight cases, Kangra six, Una five, Bilaspur two and Shimla, Hamirpur and Mandi one each, they said.

Meanwhile, 22 patients recovered and were discharged on Tuesday, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) R D Dhiman said. In Sirmaur, eight employees of an industry, Orisson Pharma, located at Kala Amb tested positive on Tuesday, a district official said.

They were contacts of a COVID positive patient who had been kept at Sarahan, he added. In Kangra, a 31-year-old man from Chowli, a 40-year-old man from Takipur, a 41-year-old man from Chamba's Saluni and a 51-year-old man from Harchakiyan tested positive for novel coronavirus, a district official said, adding that they had recently returned from Delhi.

Besides a 25-year-old Ludhaian returnee man and a 29-year-old Chandigarh returned man also tested positive in Kangra, he added. In Shimla, a 36-year-old Delhi returnee man has tested for novel coronavirus, a district health official said.

He had recently returned from Delhi with his brother in a personal car and was quarantined at Shilaru in Matiana, she said, adding that he was asymptomatic. He is being shifted to Mashobra, she added.

In Hamirpur, a 35-year-old man who had recently returned from Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi tested positive, Deputy Commissioner Harikesh Meena said. Meena said that the list of primary contacts of the new positive person was being verified and their sample will be taken for COVID-19 tests.

He is being sent to COVID Care Center for isolation and treatment, he added. In Mandi, a man from Sundernagar tested positive for COVID-19, a district official said that he was institutionally quarantined.  He is a primary contact of a person from Maloh who had earlier been tested positive.  The number of recoveries is 245, while 11 COVID-19 patients have migrated out of the hill state, Dhiman said.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 184 and fatalities at six. The deaths include that of a 70-year-old woman from Delhi, who was staying at a factory guesthouse in Baddi since March 15. She died at the PGIMER, Chandigarh on April 2.

Kangra has the highest number of active cases in the state at 51, followed by Hamirpur (45), Una (19), Solan (13), Chamba (14), Mandi (11), Bilaspur (12), Sirmaur (nine), Shimla (five), Kullu (three) and Kinnaur (two). PTI DJI TIR TIR.

