6 criminals, 2 cops injured in encounter in Greater Noida

Six alleged criminals involved in robberies on highways and two policemen were injured in an encounter in Greater Noida early on Tuesday, officials said. He said the gang dealt in stolen tyres and rims of trucks and was involved in at least three such major incidents in Greater Noida last month.One of the key gang members, Firoz, has 17 cases already against him and he has served jail terms on charges of robbery earlier also.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 09-06-2020 23:28 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 23:28 IST
Six alleged criminals involved in robberies on highways and two policemen were injured in an encounter in Greater Noida early on Tuesday, officials said. The six are members of a gang involved in multiple attacks on trucks on highways in Delhi-NCR including in Noida, Greater Noida and Gurgaon and Uttarakhand, the officials said.

"A truck was found static in an isolated area on the peripheral highway in Dadri area. The six men were also there who tried to run away from the spot but were caught by the police team after a gunfight," Deputy Commissioner of Police, Greater Noida, Rajesh Kumar Singh said. "The criminals opened fire on the police team in which two policemen were injured. All six of them were injured in the retaliatory firing," Singh added.

All injured were hospitalised for treatment and an FIR has been registered in the case at the Dadri police station, he said. He said the gang dealt in stolen tyres and rims of trucks and was involved in at least three such major incidents in Greater Noida last month.

One of the key gang members, Firoz, has 17 cases already against him and he has served jail terms on charges of robbery earlier also. He has been previously booked under the Gangsters Act, too, the DCP said. Those held have been identified as Firoz, Yusuf, Mohammed Naseem, Asif, Ghulam and Jaane Alam, all natives of Moradabad district, the police said. Illegal firearms along with ammunition and iron rods were seized from their possession, the police added.

