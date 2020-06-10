Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Wednesday. 12:14 p.m.

Of the 31,000 COVID-19 cases reported in Delhi, 18,000 are active: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. In Delhi, we will need 80,000 beds by July 31, says Kejriwal.

Data shows COVID-19 cases will significantly increase in Delhi in coming days; we have a big challenge ahead: CM. 12:07 p.m.

Rajasthan seals borders as COVID-19 cases continue to rise. 11:51 a.m.

Remdesivir slows COVID-19 progression in macaques: Study. 11:47 a.m.

COVID-19 death toll in Rajasthan rises to 256; 123 fresh cases detected. 11:16 a.m.

5.5 lakh COVID-19 cases in Delhi by July 31 possible, community transmission is on: scientists. 11:01 a.m.

5 new COVID-19 cases in Mizoram, total climbs to 93. 9:46 a.m.

DMK legislator J Anbazhagan died of COVID-19 in Chennai, a private hospital said. 9:36 a.m.

India's COVID-19 death toll rises to 7,745, cases climb to 2,76,583 with another 279 fatalities and 9,985 infections: Union Health Ministry 9:22 a.m. Delhi recorded 1,366 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, taking the tally to 31,309, while the death toll mounted to 905, authorities said.