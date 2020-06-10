Man arrested, juvenile apprehended for abusing, threatening youth

Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-06-2020 18:12 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 18:12 IST
A 22-year-old man was arrested and a juvenile apprehended for allegedly beating and threatening a youth who had tried to warn a girl that her boyfriend was a criminal, police said on Wednesday. The man has been identified as Bhupender Maan, a resident of Najafgarh, they said

To teach a lesson to the youth, Maan was sent by his friend, Ashish Sehrawat, lodged in Bhondsi jail, who came to know that the victim had tried to warn his girlfriend about his criminal background. On Saturday, the 17-year-old youth, who is active on Tik-Tok, lodged a complaint at Chhawla police station that two unknown persons had threatened him at gunpoint on June 3 at Pandwala Kalan village in Najafgarh, a senior police officer said. The incident was captured in a video, which had gone viral, police said. In one of the videos, the two men are seen abusing the victim and attacking him. Holding a pistol in hand, one of the men is seen slapping the victim and telling him, "I will make you a Tik-Tok star now." The victim is heard apologising to the men several times. In another video, one of the men was seen attacking the boy while pointing a gun at his head. He is seen telling the boy,"You want to be a gangster.... Say sorry now." "After investigation, police laid a trap near Jhatikara Road, Rewla Khanpur on Tuesday and nabbed Maan at around 6 pm," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Anto Alphonse said. After questioning him, the juvenile, 16, who shot the video on his mobile, was also apprehended, police said. Maan told the police that he is a friend of Sehrawat, who is currently lodged in Bhondsi jail in Gurgaon. The girlfriend of Sehrawat was also close to the victim as well. A few days back, the victim told the girl that Sehrawat is a criminal and is lodged in jail on rape charges, the DCP said. Sehrawat somehow got to know about this. He contacted Maan and asked him to teach the victim a lesson, police said. Thereafter, Maan took a loaded pistol and went to the village of the victim with his associates. They spotted him when he was returning after shooting a new video. They abused and assaulted him. A video of the incident, which was shot on mobile, was sent to Sehrawat, police said, adding that one pistol, two live rounds and the mobile used to shoot the video were recovered from their possession.

