Man held with smartphones worth Rs 10 lakh in Malda
A man was arrested with mobile phones worth around Rs 10 lakh from near the India- Bangladesh border in West Bengal's Malda district, police said on Wednesday. Acting on a tip-off, police raided Sain Akhtar's house in the Chari Anantpur area and seized the phones which were supposed to be sent to Bangladesh, they said.Thirty-two smartphones of different companies were seized from his house in the raid conducted late on Tuesday, police said.PTI | Malda | Updated: 10-06-2020 18:26 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 18:26 IST
Thirty-two smartphones of different companies were seized from his house in the raid conducted late on Tuesday, police said. Further investigations are underway, they said.
