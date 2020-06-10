Man held with smartphones worth Rs 10 lakh in Malda

A man was arrested with mobile phones worth around Rs 10 lakh from near the India- Bangladesh border in West Bengal's Malda district, police said on Wednesday. Acting on a tip-off, police raided Sain Akhtar's house in the Chari Anantpur area and seized the phones which were supposed to be sent to Bangladesh, they said.

Thirty-two smartphones of different companies were seized from his house in the raid conducted late on Tuesday, police said. Further investigations are underway, they said.