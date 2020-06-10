Chhattisgarh: Rs 1 crore cash hidden in car seized

Police on Wednesday recovered three bags full of cash worth around Rs 1.13 crore, which were found hidden in a car in Mahasamund district of Chhattisgarh, an official said. The cash was seized after two persons travelling in the vehicle failed to give a satisfactory reason as to why they were carrying the money, the official said.

The duo, identified as Pratik Chhapadia (30) and Surendra Sona (28), both natives of Bargarh district of neighbouring Odisha, were coming to Raipur via Mahasamund when they were intercepted at a check-post in Singhoda police station area on the border, Mahasamund Superintendent of Police Prafull Thakur said. "During the search, a secret chamber was found in the boot of their car. Three bags containing Rs 1,12,99,200 cash were recovered from that chamber," he added.

The duo failed to give a satisfactory answer or produce any documents in support of the huge cash, he said. "The investigation revealed that the two accused deal in trading of gold and other jewellery. A probe is underway to ascertain the source of the cash," Thakur said.

The money was apparently set to be delivered in capital Raipur where they were heading, he said. No arrest has been made in this connection so far and the Income Tax Department has been informed about the recovery for undertaking further probe, he added.