Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chhattisgarh: Rs 1 crore cash hidden in car seized

The cash was seized after two persons travelling in the vehicle failed to give a satisfactory reason as to why they were carrying the money, the official said.The duo, identified as Pratik Chhapadia (30) and Surendra Sona (28), both natives of Bargarh district of neighbouring Odisha, were coming to Raipur via Mahasamund when they were intercepted at a check-post in Singhoda police station area on the border, Mahasamund Superintendent of Police Prafull Thakur said.

PTI | Mahasmund | Updated: 10-06-2020 21:42 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 21:42 IST
Chhattisgarh: Rs 1 crore cash hidden in car seized

Police on Wednesday recovered three bags full of cash worth around Rs 1.13 crore, which were found hidden in a car in Mahasamund district of Chhattisgarh, an official said. The cash was seized after two persons travelling in the vehicle failed to give a satisfactory reason as to why they were carrying the money, the official said.

The duo, identified as Pratik Chhapadia (30) and Surendra Sona (28), both natives of Bargarh district of neighbouring Odisha, were coming to Raipur via Mahasamund when they were intercepted at a check-post in Singhoda police station area on the border, Mahasamund Superintendent of Police Prafull Thakur said. "During the search, a secret chamber was found in the boot of their car. Three bags containing Rs 1,12,99,200 cash were recovered from that chamber," he added.

The duo failed to give a satisfactory answer or produce any documents in support of the huge cash, he said. "The investigation revealed that the two accused deal in trading of gold and other jewellery. A probe is underway to ascertain the source of the cash," Thakur said.

The money was apparently set to be delivered in capital Raipur where they were heading, he said. No arrest has been made in this connection so far and the Income Tax Department has been informed about the recovery for undertaking further probe, he added.

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3: Filming likely to start in August, plot to deal with broken relationships

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

CSIR-IHBT and Himachal Govt partner to increase production of Saffron, Heeng

The Kissing Booth 2 ready to stream on July 24, synopsis revealed, what latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Italy weighs warships to Egypt deal after student murder

Italy has yet to approve the sale to Egypt of two warships made by shipbuilder Fincantieri, as the government weighs political considerations and analyses the deal, Italys foreign minister said on Wednesday. Rumours Rome had approved the sa...

Bachchan arranges for four flights to take migrants from Mumbai to UP

Stepping in to help stranded migrants reach their villages, Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan on Wednesday arranged for four special flights to send about 700 people to their homes in Uttar Pradesh. Two more flights with migrant workers will...

1,501 fresh COVID-19 cases in Delhi takes tally to over 32K; death toll climbs to 984

Delhi recorded&#160;1,501 fresh coronavirus cases on Wednesday, taking the COVID-19 tally in the city to over 32,000, and the death toll due to the disease mounted to 984, authorities said. This is the second time when over 1,500 case have ...

Kerala govt gives nod to controversial Athirappilly project amid objection

Notwithstanding strong opposition from a section of political leaders, the Kerala government has decided to revive the controversial Athirappilly hydroelectric power project proposed in the ecologically sensitive Chalakkudy river basin in T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020