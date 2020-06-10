27-year-old man held for posing as Army officer
Prashant Kale, the accused, had an Army uniform, some medals and a purported appointment letter from the Indian Army in his possession."We received information that Kale, who lives in Khadakivillage of Daund tehsil, was posing as a major from the 14 Sikh Regiment," said a police officer from Local Crime Branch.PTI | Pune | Updated: 10-06-2020 23:45 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 23:45 IST
A 27-year-old man was arrested for allegedly posing as an Army major in Daund tehsil of Pune district, the police said on Wednesday. Prashant Kale, the accused, had an Army uniform, some medals and a purported appointment letter from the Indian Army in his possession.
"We received information that Kale, who lives in Khadakivillage of Daund tehsil, was posing as a major from the 14 Sikh Regiment," said a police officer from Local Crime Branch. "We are probing what was his intention behind posing as an Army officer," he added.
