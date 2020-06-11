One Indian Army jawan killed in ceasefire violation by Pakistan in J-K's Rajouri
One Indian Army jawan lost his life in the ceasefire violation by Pakistan Army in the Rajouri sector of Jammu and Kashmir, Army sources informed.ANI | Rajouri (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 11-06-2020 10:26 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 10:26 IST
One Indian Army jawan lost his life in the ceasefire violation by Pakistan Army in the Rajouri sector of Jammu and Kashmir, Army sources informed.
Pakistan on Wednesday initiated unprovoked ceasefire violations by firing with small and heavy weapons and shelling with mortars in Manjakote, Keri, Balakote and Karol Maitran sectors in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri, Poonch and Kathua districts.
The ceasefire violations by Pakistan took place between 10 and 11 pm on Wednesday night. (ANI)
