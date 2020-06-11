Left Menu
Development News Edition

NHRC team to visit LNJP hospital in Delhi for on-spot inspection of COVID-19 treatment facilities

"A team of the National Human Rights Commission, led by its member Jyotika Kalra will visit LNJP Hospital in Delhi around 3 pm today for an on-spot inspection of the facilities in the wake of allegations that there is mismanagement and coronavirus patients are being denied admission and treatment," a senior official of the NHRC said.The five-member NHRC team also comprises an assistant registrar (law), a DSP, an inspector and a doctor on the panel of the commission, he said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-06-2020 14:56 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 14:56 IST
NHRC team to visit LNJP hospital in Delhi for on-spot inspection of COVID-19 treatment facilities

A team of the National Humans Rights Commission (NHRC), led by its member Jyotika Kalra, is slated to visit the LNJP Hospital on Thursday for an on-spot inspection in the wake of allegations of mismanagement in handling the COVID-19 situation in Delhi. Lok Naik Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital is a dedicated COVID-19 facility under the Delhi government.

The panel had sent notices to the Health Ministry and the Delhi government on Wednesday over the pandemic situation in the national capital, and asked them to submit a report in 10 days on heathcare facilities and related issues. "A team of the National Human Rights Commission, led by its member Jyotika Kalra will visit LNJP Hospital in Delhi around 3 pm today for an on-spot inspection of the facilities in the wake of allegations that there is mismanagement and coronavirus patients are being denied admission and treatment," a senior official of the NHRC said.

The five-member NHRC team also comprises an assistant registrar (law), a DSP, an inspector and a doctor on the panel of the commission, he said. The rights panel had sent notices to the Centre and the Delhi government on a complaint filed by senior Congress leader Ajay Maken.

Over the past several weeks many families have alleged that some hospitals have denied admission to patients despite availability of beds, among other issues..

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 main, recurring cast announced, synopsis of episode 1 revealed

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

SAIL partners Apollo Hospitals for healthcare services to employees, their families

Frozen 3 to end the trilogy, Anna’s lavish wedding, What Elsa can get from here

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

The Beast: The all-new BMW X6 launched in India

Gurugram Haryana India June 11 ANIBusinessWire India BMW Group India launched the third-generation BMW X6 in India. The all-new BMW X6 blends agile and versatile driving dynamics with a crisply expressive design language, enduring the extr...

FOREX-Yen, franc gain after Fed paints a gloomy picture

The Japanese yen and the Swiss franc gained on Thursday as expectations that the global economy will recover swiftly from the coronavirus pandemic took a beating after a U.S. central bank policy meeting. The Federal Reserve signaled it plan...

Suspected thief brutally beaten in Delhi, succumbs to injuries in hospital

One person suspected of being a thief, who was brutally beaten allegedly by some residents of the Pandav Nagar area in the national capital, has succumbed to his injuries at a government hospital, the police said on Thursday. According to t...

PREVIEW-Rugby-Four tribes go to war as professional rugby makes return

New Zealand fans starved of live sports will welcome the return of rugby union on Saturday following the coronavirus shutdown, as the Super Rugby Aotearoa competition kicks off and promises to be a war of attrition according to coaches and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020