Two held while smuggling banned tobacco products from Gujarat

Banned tobacco products worth Rs 14.78 lakh which were being smuggled from Gujarat have been seized in Maharashtra's Palghar district, the local police said on Thursday. The contraband was being transported in a truck, concealed under bags of branded wheat flour.

The truck was searched at Talasari check-point late Wednesday night and packets of banned products including Vi Tobacco and Vimal PaanMasala were recovered, said a police official. Driver Brijesh Yadav (35) and Rakesh Yadav (29) were arrested under the Food and Drug Administration Act and relevant IPC sections.