Left Menu
Development News Edition

Punjab CM orders stricter lockdown on weekends, public holidays

On an average, 500-800 vehicles are coming to Punjab from the national capital every day, the police chief informed the meeting.A decision on stricter curbs on those coming from Delhi will be taken after a review by the experts, said the statement.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 11-06-2020 19:12 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 19:12 IST
Punjab CM orders stricter lockdown on weekends, public holidays

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday ordered stricter lockdown on weekends and public holidays, amid apprehension about the community spread of COVID-19. All citizens, except medical staff and essential service providers, would be required to download e-passes from the COVA app for movement on weekends and holidays, the chief minister directed at a video conference meeting to review the pandemic situation and the state's preparedness to handle further spread.

Industries, however, will be allowed to function normally on all days, Singh said and directed Director General of Police Dinkar Gupta to ensure strict compliance with these directives to prevent any gathering of large crowd, according to a government statement here. The chief minister said such tough measures were necessary on account of the spiralling coronavirus cases across the world.

Stringent curbs could help delay the peak for as long as possible, he added, pointing out that with no early vaccine or treatment in sight, strict protocols was the only way to fight the pandemic. Warning that the situation might worsen in the coming days, Singh asked medical and health experts to consider imposition of strict conditions, including mandatory testing certification, for entrants from Delhi, where the situation has assumed "alarming proportions". On an average, 500-800 vehicles are coming to Punjab from the national capital every day, the police chief informed the meeting.

A decision on stricter curbs on those coming from Delhi will be taken after a review by the experts, said the statement. Pointing out that many of those who had come from outside had behaved irresponsibly and had not reported to the health authorities, the chief minister said tough measures would have to be taken wherever needed, as the spike was still continuing and was expected to escalate in the days ahead.

He suggested that since it normally takes 3-4 days for the virus to show up, those coming from outside should be tested after a week and in the meantime they should be strictly asked to home quarantine themselves. He also directed the DGP to ensure strict implementation of the home quarantine rule. The DGP disclosed that 550 flying squads of the Punjab Police were enforcing the same.

On Wednesday, Punjab's COVID-19 tally stood at 2,805..

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 main, recurring cast announced, synopsis of episode 1 revealed

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

SAIL partners Apollo Hospitals for healthcare services to employees, their families

Frozen 3 to end the trilogy, Anna’s lavish wedding, What Elsa can get from here

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

India rejects Pakistan offer of help disbursing coronavirus cash

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday offered to help neighbouring India disburse cash to the public during the coronavirus lockdown, citing a report Indians were struggling to make ends meet, but India later rejected the offer. R...

EU plans advance purchase of up to six promising COVID-19 vaccines - sources

The European Commission is seeking a mandate from EU governments to buy in advance from pharmaceutical firms up to six promising vaccines against the coronavirus, two officials told Reuters.The EU executive will ask EU health ministers at a...

Delhi HC directs 'equipped' private hospitals to conduct COVID tests on those seeking admission

The Delhi High Court on Thursday directed that all the private hospitals, that have been called upon to reserve 20 percent beds for COVID-19 patients, to conduct tests on symptomatic and asymptomatic persons who seek admission for undergoin...

KP outfits seek probe into killing of Kashmiri Hindu sarpanch in Anantnag

A slew of displaced Kashmiri Pandit bodies on Thursday held protests and demanded probe into the killing of a Kashmiri Hindu sarpanch by terrorists in south Kashmirs Anantnag district early this week. Larkipora village sarpanch Ajay Pandita...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020