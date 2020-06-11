Toddler goes missing from Satna railway station premises

A two-and-a-half-year-old girl went missing from Satna railway station premises here when she was sleeping with her parents, a police official said on Thursday. The girl's parents live in the station premises and earn their livelihood by selling food items in the area, he said.

"The toddler went missing during the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, Additional Superintendent of Police Gautam Solanki said. Her parents lodged a complaint in this connection, following which the Government Railway Police (GRP) registered a case of kidnapping, he added.

Police have taken few suspects into the custody and they are being questioned, he said. An operation to trace the girl has been launched with the help of the city police.