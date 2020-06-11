Vande Bharat Mission: Cancer patient in Singapore united with her mother in Trichy

The Vande Bharat Mission has helped a cancer patient in Singapore unite with her mother in Trichy. "Fulfilling the last wish of a person with few days left. Happy to unite a cancer patient with her mother in Trichy. Thanks to Singapore Foreign Minister HE VivianBala, MFAsg, the Hospital, Air India Express & passengers who gave up seats to her & family. VandeBharatMission," the Indian High Commission in Singapore said in a tweet.

The Vande Bharat Mission to repatriate its stranded citizens in other countries has brought smiles to several people. On Wednesday, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that more than 70,000 citizens have returned and nearly 17,000 flew out of India on VBM flights.

"In addition nearly 110K people flew out & 55K citizens returned on more than 730 charters on foreign & Indian carriers permitted by DGCA. Permission for more such flights is in process," he said in a tweet. 'Vande Bharat' mission is the initiative of the government to bring home Indian nationals stranded in various parts of the world due to travel restrictions to contain COVID-19 spread.

The exercise began on May 7 and its second phase started on May 16. (ANI)