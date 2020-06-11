Left Menu
Development News Edition

24 test positive as Manipur's COVID-19 tally rises to 366

Twenty-four people tested positive for novel coronavirus in Manipur on Thursday, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state to 366, officials said. These 13 men and 11 women recently returned to the state. Ten patients were also discharged after they recovered from the disease, officials said. Altogether 73 people were cured and the number of active cases is 293.

PTI | Imphal | Updated: 11-06-2020 22:02 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 22:02 IST
24 test positive as Manipur's COVID-19 tally rises to 366

Twenty-four people tested positive for novel coronavirus in Manipur on Thursday, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state to 366, officials said. These 13 men and 11 women recently returned to the state.

Ten patients were also discharged after they recovered from the disease, officials said. Altogether 73 people were cured and the number of active cases is 293.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 main, recurring cast announced, synopsis of episode 1 revealed

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

SAIL partners Apollo Hospitals for healthcare services to employees, their families

Frozen 3 to end the trilogy, Anna’s lavish wedding, What Elsa can get from here

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

Kerala announces slew of proposals to revive Rs 4,500 crore-loss hit IT sector

The Kerala government on Thursday announced a slew of proposals to revive the IT sector which has suffered approximately Rs 4,500 crore loss in this financial year due to the COVID-19 situation. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the stat...

SC takes note of issues relating to treatment of COVID patients, dignified handling of bodies

The Supreme Court on Thursday took cognizance on its own of reports of improper handling of COVID-19 patients and undignified disposal of the victims bodies in the country. An apex court official said Chief Justice of India CJI SA Bobde too...

India's COVID-19 tally nears 2.9 lakh; Almost 1 lakh cases in June so far

The nationwide COVID-19 tally neared 2.9 lakh on Thursday with a record one-day increase of nearly 10,000 cases taking the count of infections detected this month to almost one lakh. The government, however, said the virus infection has not...

Report: NBA moves restart date up to July 30

Fans could get their NBA fix a little sooner than expected. ESPNs Adrian Wojnarowski reported Thursday that the league is now aiming for a July 30 return date, one day earlier than originally announced.No reason for the change was provided....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020