Heavy rainfall expected in Marathwada, central Maharashtra in next 4-5 days: IMD
As Monsoon has arrived in Maharashtra on Thursday, heavy rainfall is expected in Marathwada and central Maharashtra in the next 4-5 days, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Mumbai.ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 11-06-2020 22:28 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 22:28 IST
As Monsoon has arrived in Maharashtra on Thursday, heavy rainfall is expected in Marathwada and central Maharashtra in the next 4-5 days, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Mumbai. "Monsoon has arrived in Maharashtra today. Conditions are favourable for further advancement in some more parts of the state, in the next 48 hours. Heavy rainfall is expected in Marathwada and Central Maharashtra in the next 4-5days," KS Hosalikar, Deputy Director-General, told ANI.
On Tuesday, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had said that conditions have become favourable for further advance of Southwest Monsoon in the next 48 hours. The IMD said, "Conditions are becoming favourable for further advance of Southwest Monsoon into some more parts of Central Arabian Sea, Goa, some parts of Maharashtra, some more parts of Karnataka and Rayalaseema, remaining parts of Tamilnadu, some parts of Telangana and Coastal Andhra Pradesh, some more parts of Central and North Bay of Bengal and some parts of Northeastern states during the next 48 hours." (ANI)
