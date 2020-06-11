Make strict law banning plastic to increase jute use: Cong MP to Modi

Senior Congress MP Pradip Bhattacharya urged Prime Minister Narendra on Thursday to make strict law banning plastic to increase the use of jute bags, and provide assistance to jute farmers to encourage production. His comments came in the backdrop of the prime minister urging the people to use jute packaging products, replacing single-use plastic.

"It is good that the prime minister has asked the people to use jute. But the Union government has to take steps to ensure that the jute industry and farming get encouraged. We need stringent laws against synthetic packaging. The jute farmers are needed to be given 25 per cent more on per bale of jute," Bhattacharya said.

"Just pep talks won't work. You have to ensure that the jute industry flourishes and the farmers are encouraged to grow the crops," he said. Citing the campaign to free the country from single- use plastic while addressing the 95th annual plenary session of the Indian Chamber of Commerce in Kolkata through video conference, Modi said it will benefit West Bengal by giving a fresh impetus to the jute industry.