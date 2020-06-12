One dead, two injured in alleged firing by Nepal Army on Indo-Nepal border in Bihar
One person died and two others were injured in alleged unprovoked firing by the Nepalese Army on the Indo-Nepal border in Sitamarhi district of Bihar, the Seema Suraksha Bal (SSB) confirmed.
One person died and two others were injured in alleged unprovoked firing by the Nepal Army on the Indo-Nepal border in Sitamarhi district of Bihar, the Seema Suraksha Bal (SSB) confirmed. SSB IG Sanjay Kumar told ANI, "I have informed the state government about this incident. The district administration is taking action. We are monitoring everything."
The incident is of Janaki Nagar Border located in Lalbandi area under Sonbarsa police station area. The injured have been brought to town for treatment. Local people said that an Indian citizen has been captured by the Nepal Army.
According to the information received, the deceased identified as Dikesh Kumar was 25 years old. The injured were identified as Umesh Ram, who was shot on his right arm, and Uday Thakur, who was shot in the right thigh. At present, both the Seema Suraksha Bal (SSB) and the local police Lalbandi are positioned at the border. The Nepal army is camping on the Narayanpur border. (ANI)
