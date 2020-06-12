Pakistan violates ceasefire in Rampur sector of J-K's Baramulla
Pakistan initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rampur sector of district Baramulla by firing mortars on Friday morning, police said.ANI | Baramulla (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 12-06-2020 16:49 IST | Created: 12-06-2020 16:49 IST
Pakistan initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rampur sector of district Baramulla by firing mortars on Friday morning, police said.
Indian Army is retaliating befittingly.
Earlier in the day, Pakistan violated ceasefire along the Line of Control by resorting to unprovoked shelling in the Uri sector of Baramulla.Pakistan has been repeatedly violating ceasefire along LoC in bordering districts of Jammu and Kashmir over the past few weeks. (ANI)
