UP: Two labourers killed, 3 hurt in stone quarry blast after lightning

PTI | Mahoba | Updated: 12-06-2020 16:55 IST | Created: 12-06-2020 16:55 IST
In a freak incident, two labourers died and three others sustained injuries on Friday when explosives went off after lightning struck a stone quarry here where they were working, officials said. The incident occurred near Sijra hills under Kabrai police station area, they said, adding that the exact number of deceased or injured would be known only after removal of debris.

The deceased were identified as Buddha Kushwaha (50) and Mala (37), Superintendent of Police Manilal Patidar said. The injured have been admitted to hospital, the SP added.

