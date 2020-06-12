Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Only asymptomatic persons will be allowed': Centre's new guidelines for religious places

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) has released a new guideline for the religious places in the view of COVID-19, which states that use of face covers/masks is a must and only "asymptomatic" persons will be allowed.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-06-2020 21:21 IST | Created: 12-06-2020 21:21 IST
'Only asymptomatic persons will be allowed': Centre's new guidelines for religious places
Visuals from Bengaluru's Saint Mary's Church (left) and Shree Dodda Ganapathi Temple (right). Image Credit: ANI

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) has released a new guideline for the religious places in the view of COVID-19, which states that use of face covers/masks is a must and only "asymptomatic" persons will be allowed. It has been made mandatory to keep sanitiser dispensers and do the thermal screening of people at the entrance of religious places. Only asymptomatic persons will be allowed that too if they are wearing face cover/masks.

The Ministry said that there should be separate entry and exit gates for visitors. According to the guideline, there should be specific markings with sufficient distance or queue management and social distancing norms and proper crowd management in parking lots and outside the premises.

Air conditioning temperature should be between 24-30 degree Celsius. (relative humidity of 40-70 per cent, intake of fresh air cross ventilation) and posters/standees/AV media on COVID preventive measure should be displayed at all times. The Ministry said that there should be effective and frequent sanitisation, especially lavatories, drinking and hand/foot-washing stations.

Shops/stalls/cafeteria to follow social distancing within and outside premises and cleaning and regular disinfection of the religious places. According to the new guidelines, footwear/shoes to be taken off inside own vehicle, if needed, keep in separate slots for each individual/family by persons themselves and people should wash their hands and feet with soap and water before entering.

Seating arrangement to maintain adequate social distancing and touching of statues/idols/holy books will not be allowed. The Ministry has directed religious places to play recorded devotional music/songs but avoid choir or singing groups.

People are advised to avoid physical contact while greeting each other and use of common prayer mats is prohibited. People have been instructed to bring their mat. Physical offerings like prasad/distribution or sprinkling of holy water will not be allowed and adequate social distancing (6 feet) at community kitchens/langars/ "Ann-daan" is a must while preparing and distributing food.

People aged more than 65 years, children aged less than 10 years, pregnant women and persons with comorbidities like hypertension and diabetes are advised to stay at home. The Ministry has recommended to install and use the Aarogya Setu app to check their COVID-19 status.

As per the protocol recommended by the Ministry for attending to suspect or confirmed case, ill person should be kept in an isolated room or area, the nearest medical facility should be immediately informed and disinfection of premises (if a person is positive). The religious places across the country were thrown open for public on June 8 after two months of lockdown. (ANI)

TRENDING

Indian bank staff want cleaner branches amid coronavirus deaths in industry

Three DST institutions find place in Nature Index 2020 ratings

Cobra Kai Season 3 expected in Dec, Johnny Laurence’s returning & other latest updates

Is Animal Kingdom Season 6 confirmed? Season 5 cast revealed, What latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. ruling over ancient bronze horse a 'huge victory' for Greece – minister

Greeces culture minister has hailed a U.S. court ruling over a disputed ancient horse figurine as a major victory that may help Athens and others fighting to reclaim antiquities. Lina Mendoni said Tuesdays ruling by the 2nd U.S. Circuit Cou...

Pak again violates ceasefire along LoC in J-K's Poonch

Pakistan on Friday initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation by small arms firing and intense shelling with mortars in Poonchs Shahpur, Kirni and Qasba sectors. Again at about 1950 hours, the Pakistan Army again resorted to ceasefire viol...

Arms seized by U.S., missiles used to attack Saudi Arabia 'of Iranian origin' -U.N.

Cruise missiles used in several attacks on oil facilities and an international airport in Saudi Arabia last year were of Iranian origin, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told the Security Council in a report seen by Reuters on Thursd...

400 beds kept for virus patients at Ghaziabad's medical college

The district authorities have reserved 400 beds for coronavirus patients at Ghaziabads Santosh Medical College, officials said on Friday. A COVID labour room has also been established for pregnant woman suspected of suffering from the infec...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020