After minister tests coronavirus positive, SP quarantines self

The Superintendent of Police from Beed district in Maharashtra has quarantined himself after he came into contact with police personnel who had worked with cabinet minister Dhananjay Munde, who has tested positive for coronavirus. Munde, an NCP leader, represents Parli constituency in Beed district in the state Legislative Assembly.

The superintendent of police, Harsh Poddar, has decided to quarantine himself, a police official said on Saturday. Munde, who holds Social Justice portfolio, tested positive for coronavirus, Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on Friday. Munde, who is asymptomatic, was admitted to a private hospital in Mumbai, he added.