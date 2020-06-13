Left Menu
TN: PETA India offers Rs 50,000 for information of culprits in Jallikattu bull killing incident

In connection with reports of a bull used for 'Jallikattu' in Tamil Nadu's Krishnagiri district being tormented and abused by drunken men, the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India is offering a reward of up to Rs 50,000 for providing information leading to the arrest and conviction of the persons responsible for this act.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 13-06-2020 15:21 IST | Created: 13-06-2020 15:21 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

In connection with reports of a bull used for 'Jallikattu' in Tamil Nadu's Krishnagiri district being tormented and abused by drunken men, the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India is offering a reward of up to Rs 50,000 for providing information leading to the arrest and conviction of the persons responsible for this act. The bull, named Kasi Eswara, reportedly died from a head injury after smashing into a tree in an attempt to escape the men.

In its letter to the Director-General of Police of Tamil Nadu as well as the Collector and District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police of the Krishnagiri district, PETA India has requested that the police investigate and identify the abusers involved in this act and file an FIR under Sections 34 and 429 of the IPC and Section 11(1)(a) of The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (PCA) Act, 1960, to bring them to justice, read a statement. "We're calling on anyone with information to come forward immediately - to help prevent vulnerable beings of all species from being bullied, harmed, and killed," said PETA India CEO Dr Manilal Valliyate.

"It is well established that people who are cruel to other animals often move on to human victims," Valliyate added. (ANI)

