Himachal Pradesh's COVID-19 tally reaches 493

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Himachal Pradesh has climbed to 493 on Saturday, said the state's Health Department. Out of the 493 cases, there are 177 active cases and 299 people have recovered from the disease so far, it said.

Six people have succumbed to the infection in the state till date. According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of coronavirus cases in the country now stands at 3,08,993, including 1,45,779 active cases, 1,54,330 cured/discharged/migrated and 8,884 deaths. (ANI)