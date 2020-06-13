Left Menu
503 new COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh

A total of 503 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday taking the total number of cases to 13,118.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 13-06-2020 22:50 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A total of 503 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday taking the total number of cases to 13,118. "Uttar Pradesh's COVID-19 count reaches 13,118 with 503 new cases reported today. Active cases stand at 4,858, death toll is 385," state Health Department said.

It said a total of 266 patients recovered today taking the total recovered cases to 7,875. Meanwhile, Gautam Budh Nagar district reported 35 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday taking the total number of active cases to 359. A total of 12 patients have succumbed to the infection in the district. (ANI)

