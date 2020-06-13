Thane: SUV smashes into tree, 4 injured

Thane: SUV smashes into tree, 4 injuredPTI | Thane | Updated: 13-06-2020 22:42 IST | Created: 13-06-2020 22:42 IST
Four persons were injured aftertheir sports utility vehicle dashed into a tree on GB Roadhere late Saturday night, an official said
Thane Regional Disaster Management Cell chief SantoshKadam said the four injured persons, including two women, havebeen rushed to hospital and their condition is serious
The four had to be taken out of the completely mangledSUV by firemen and RDMC staff, he added.
- READ MORE ON:
- RDMC