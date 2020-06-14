2 people, including local BJP leader, held for supplying tractor to Naxals in Chhattisgarh
Two people, including local BJP leader Jagat Pujari, have been arrested for allegedly supplying tractor to Naxals, the police said.ANI | Dantewada (Chhattisgarh) | Updated: 14-06-2020 15:28 IST | Created: 14-06-2020 15:28 IST
"We got to know through informers that Jagat Pujari was active in this and meets the Naxals. A few days ago, we got to know from informers that these people were buying a tractor with the help of Jagat. He has been supplying things to Naxals for the past 10 years," said Superintendent of Police Abhishek Pallav.
Pallav informed that further investigation is underway and more suppliers will be nabbed soon. (ANI)
