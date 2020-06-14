2 decomposed tiger carcasses found in Tadoba Andhari Reserve

The bodies of two sub-adulttigers and two langurs were found on Sunday morning in thebuffer zone of Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve in Maharashtra'sChandrapur district, an official said

The carcasses were found near Kondegaon pond inSitarampeth beat in TATR's Moharli range, Chief Conservator ofForests NR Pravin said

"The bodies are highly decomposed and the cause ofdeath has not been found. Probe is underway," he added.