7 killed, 12 injured in Bihar road mishap
At least seven people were killed and 12 others were injured after a truck hit two autorickshaws they were travelling in near Vishunpur in Amas, Gaya on Monday.ANI | Gaya (Bihar) | Updated: 15-06-2020 14:36 IST | Created: 15-06-2020 14:36 IST
At least seven people were killed and 12 others were injured after a truck hit two autorickshaws they were travelling in near Vishunpur in Amas, Gaya on Monday.
The injured people have been admitted to a hospital.
Further details are awaited in this regard. (ANI)