Pak authorities release two Indian High Commission staffers

Top government sources confirmed that the two Indian staffers were released by Pakistani authorities and they are back at the Indian High Commission. The duo left the High Commission in a vehicle for official duty at around 8:30 AM (IST) and did not reach their destination, the sources said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-06-2020 20:52 IST | Created: 15-06-2020 20:52 IST
Pakistani authorities on Monday evening released two Indian High Commission staffers in Islamabad hours after they were reportedly arrested for their alleged involvement in a "hit and run accident". Top government sources confirmed that the two Indian staffers were released by Pakistani authorities and they are back at the Indian High Commission.

The duo left the High Commission in a vehicle for official duty at around 8:30 AM (IST) and did not reach their destination, the sources said. India summoned the Pakistan charge d'affaires in Delhi and lodged a strong protest over the reported arrest of the two officials.

Pakistani media had reported that the two Indian staffers were arrested for their alleged involvement in a "hit and run accident" Official sources said the Pakistan charge d'affaires (CDA) was summoned to the Ministry of External Affairs and a demarche was issued to him, making it clear that there should be no interrogation or harassment of the Indian officials and the responsibility for their safety and security lay squarely with the Pakistani authorities. The sources said the Pakistan side was asked to return the two officials along with the official car to the High Commission immediately.

