COVID-19: 2 deaths, 7 new cases in Maha's Latur on Monday

Two people died of COVID-19 and seven new cases were detected on Monday in Maharashtra's Latur district, an official said. The COVID-19 count in the district is now 198 while the death toll stands at 10, he informed.

One of the persons who died on Monday had come from Mumbai, was suffering from kidney ailments and had undergone a transplant five years ago, he said. "He was admitted in Vilasrao Deshmukh Government Medical Sciences Institute on June 9 after testing positive.

The man died at around 4:40pm. A 75-year-old COVID-19 patient from Udgir suffering from hypertension, diabetes and heart ailment also died on Monday," said Dr Maruti Kale, head of the hospital's isolation ward..