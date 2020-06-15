Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cycle sales rise in Kolkata amid fear of COVID-19 transmission in public transport

"Now with the increased number of cyclists on road every day, the government should step in and allow them unhindered movement," she reasoned. On June 10, a day after the chief minister asked Kolkata Police to allow bicycles in certain public thoroughfares of the city due to paucity of public transport during unlock 1.0, a notification was issued by the police allowing movement of cycles on lanes and by-lanes.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 15-06-2020 22:20 IST | Created: 15-06-2020 22:20 IST
Cycle sales rise in Kolkata amid fear of COVID-19 transmission in public transport

Bicycle sales in the city has witnessed a spurt during the coronavirus crisis with commuters looking for a good social distancing means and an alternative to public transport. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has urged the police to give cyclists more access to city roads though an organisation of bicycle enthusiasts said, their demand for dedicated cycle lanes on major routes was yet to be met.

An official of an organization of cycle enthusiasts told PTI on Monday that several bicycle dealers informed him that there has been a three-fold increase in demand in the last two weeks. As commuting has become difficult due to inadequate transport facilities, many people are buying bicycles with modern features priced between Rs 8,000-15,000 for long-distance rides, an official of the Kolkata Cycle Samaj said.

"We know of at least 20 such cases in the past one week," he said. An official of premium bike brand Firefox said, "All the dealers are reporting more than double in sales and the trend is very bullish." A few dealers in Bentinck street and Waterloo street in central Kolkata also confirmed that there has been a sharp rise in buying premium bikes as bike-to-work has become fashionable and enquiries are pouring in for e-bikes too.

Vikash Shah, owner of Modern Cycle Mart in Sodpur in the northern outskirts of city, said, "Unlike 7-10 bicycles in the range of Rs 6,000- 20,000 being sold in pre-COVID-19 times, we are now selling almost double the number every day since my shop opened from June 1. And the buyers comprise both young and middle-aged ones." Meanwhile, the Kolkata Cycle Samaj which promotes eco-friendly travel, has demanded dedicated lanes for bicycles on city roads immediately after Kolkata Police issued a notification allowing movement of cycles on city lanes only. The notification did not mention about using cycles on public thoroughfares and flyovers, the organisation said.

"If the state government does not show much interest, find your own path, trek or cycle the distance (as you wish)," it said in a Facebook post. Anil Bhowmik, a member of Cycle Samaj and a bicycle enthusiast said, "Not much deveopment has taken place since the Kolkata Police notification. Let the ban on movement of cycles in certain parts be lifted immediately." Septuagenarian Anup Tapadar said if the government promotes cycling in a pro-active manner, it will also contribute to fighting coronavirus as people will be exercising more which will boost their immunity.

Another cyclist Lipika Bhattacharya said, "I know of people going for new models or retrofitting old models for commuting after finding the condition of public transport not safe enough for travel." At times, a person travels over 30 km to reach his workplace, she said. "Now with the increased number of cyclists on road every day, the government should step in and allow them unhindered movement," she reasoned.

On June 10, a day after the chief minister asked Kolkata Police to allow bicycles in certain public thoroughfares of the city due to paucity of public transport during unlock 1.0, a notification was issued by the police allowing movement of cycles on lanes and by-lanes. "However, restrictions will continue on the main arterial roads, flyovers and any other area as notified from time to time," it said.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin look fabulous in Crash Landing on You’s set, more on Season’s release

Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide at his residence in Mumbai, say reports

Bollywood Actor Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide in Mumbai

World News Roundup: Putin says Russia will be able to counter hypersonic weapons; Pride events kick off in Shanghai with city-run and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Videos

Latest News

After Shah's directions, Kejriwal govt issues order for CCTV installation in its COVID hospitals

Within hours after Home Minister Amit Shah directing the Chief Secretary of Delhi to install CCTVs in its COVID dedicated hospitals, Kejriwal government issued an order regarding the same. Shah visited Loknayak Jaiprakash Hospital LNJP in D...

U'khand: Two workers die after being run over by truck

Two workers died after a truck ran over them while they were sleeping in Uttarakhands Pauri Garhwal district on Monday, police said. The workers were sleeping on the roadside in SIDCUL area at Jashodharpur at around 4 am when they were crus...

Survey of suburban stations in Howrah division to be carried to ensure COVID-19 safety norms

RPF authorities of Eastern Railway have asked commandants to conduct a detailed survey of all suburban stations in Howrah division and chalk out a plan to ensure compliance of COVID-19 safety norms, in order to prepare for passenger movemen...

Lockdown: DGCA says foreign airlines operated 870 chartered flights carrying around 2 lakh people

Aviation regulator DGCA on Monday said that foreign airlines have operated 870 chartered flights, carrying around two lakh stranded people to their destinations amid the coronavirus-triggered lockdown. India suspended international and dome...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020