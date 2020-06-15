Left Menu
Rajasthan: Police arrests three men for stripping naked, thrashing man accused of stealing goat

ANI | Jhalawar (Rajasthan) | Updated: 15-06-2020 23:01 IST | Created: 15-06-2020 23:01 IST
Police arrests three men for allegedly stripping naked and thrashing man accused of stealing goat. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Three men were arrested in Balgad village of Jhalawar district on Monday in connection with the case where a man was allegedly stripped naked, thrashed and tonsured on the suspicion of stealing a goat on June 13. The victim claimed that the accused men also demanded Rs 1 lakh from him and made a video of the entire incident and posted it on social media. The victim has been admitted to the hospital.

"Three people have been arrested, Ram Singh Bhil, Durgaram and Bajrang Bhil. Further investigation is underway," informed the police. As per the information, Ram Singh Bhil called the victim to his house where the other two accused Durgaram and Bajrang Bhil were present. They then tied him to a rope and accused the victim of stealing the goat, and hit him with a pan and a stick.

The kin of the victim later found him in an unconscious state at the house of the accused and took him to Jhalawar's SRG Hospital. On the basis of the victim's statement, the police had registered a case against the three accused, and subsequently the arrests were made. (ANI)

