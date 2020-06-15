Heavy rains lead to waterlogging in Nashik

As monsoon has hit Maharashtra, heavy rainfall caused severe waterlogging in Nashik city here on Monday. Waterlogging affected the movement of vehicles.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a fairly widespread to widespread rainfall to continue over Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Sikkim, Odisha, Jharkhand and Bihar during the next two-three days. Earlier, IMD issued an orange alert for Konkan as Monsoon has entered Maharashtra and likely to cover the whole state by June 15. (ANI)