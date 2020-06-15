Heavy rains lead to waterlogging in Nashik
As monsoon has hit Maharashtra, heavy rainfall caused severe waterlogging in Nashik city here on Monday.ANI | Nashik (Maharashtra) | Updated: 15-06-2020 23:19 IST | Created: 15-06-2020 23:19 IST
As monsoon has hit Maharashtra, heavy rainfall caused severe waterlogging in Nashik city here on Monday. Waterlogging affected the movement of vehicles.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a fairly widespread to widespread rainfall to continue over Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Sikkim, Odisha, Jharkhand and Bihar during the next two-three days. Earlier, IMD issued an orange alert for Konkan as Monsoon has entered Maharashtra and likely to cover the whole state by June 15. (ANI)