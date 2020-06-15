West Bengal reports 407 COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths

West Bengal on Monday reported 407 new coronavirus cases and 10 deaths in the state. Presently, the total number of cases in the state now stands at 11,494 and the toll at 485, according to the West Bengal Health Department.

With an increase of 11,502 cases in the past 24 hours, the COVID-19 count in India reached 3,32,424 on Monday, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. With 325 deaths being reported from across the country, the toll due to COVID-19 has now reached 9,520.

The COVID-19 count includes 1,53,106 active cases, while 1,69,798 patients have been cured/discharged/migrated so far. (ANI)