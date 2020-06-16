Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM Modi, his Canadian counterpart talk about strengthening multilateral institutions

"The leaders emphasised the need to strengthen multilateral institutions, including the WHO, and agreed to work closely together at various international fora, on health, social, economic and political issues," the statement said. Prime Minister Modi appreciated the assistance extended by Canadian authorities in recent days to the Indian citizens there and for facilitating their repatriation to India.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-06-2020 23:40 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 23:13 IST
PM Modi, his Canadian counterpart talk about strengthening multilateral institutions
Image Credit: Freepik

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau on Tuesday emphasized the need to strengthen multilateral institutions, including the WHO, and agreed to work together at various international fora on health, social, economic, and political issues. During their telephonic conversation, the two also agreed that the India-Canada partnership can be a force for good in the post-COVID world, including for advancing humanitarian values in the global discourse.

According to an official statement, the leaders updated each other about the evolving situation related to the COVID-19 pandemic in their countries and discussed the possibilities of international collaboration to address the health and economic crisis. "The leaders emphasized the need to strengthen multilateral institutions, including the WHO, and agreed to work closely together at various international fora, on health, social, economic and political issues," the statement said.

Prime Minister Modi appreciated the assistance extended by Canadian authorities in recent days to the Indian citizens there and for facilitating their repatriation to India. Trudeau expressed happiness at the facilitation offered for the return of Canadian citizens from India.

The two leaders agreed to continue their mutual consultations in coming days. "They agreed that as large economies wedded to democratic values, India and Canada have a natural convergence on many global issues," the statement said.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

Devdiscourse's Facebook page hacked by unidentified group of hackers

EU says Trump move against international court "unacceptable"

Ashoka Buildcon Q4 PAT up 68 pc at Rs 164 cr

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Pak rejects India's statement on the arrest of two Indian High Commission officials

Pakistan on Tuesday rejected the baseless allegations by India over the arrest of two Indian High Commission officials here for their alleged involvement in a hit-and-run incident. The two officials were later released by the police on Mond...

Trump signs executive order on police reforms

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday signed an executive order encouraging police departments to adopt best practices and highest professional standards amid calls for police reforms following nationwide protests over the brutal killing of ...

Army team surveys spot to construct bridge at Assam's gas well site

A team from the Army carried out a survey for constructing a bailey bridge over a pond near the gas well site at Baghjan in Assams Tinsukia district, Oil India Ltd OIL said in a statement on Tuesday. The Baghjan well has been spewing gas un...

McConnell says Democrats' policing bill 'going nowhere' in U.S. Senate

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday a police reform bill put forward by House Democrats would not succeed in the Republican-led Senate.The House version is going nowhere in the Senate, McConnell told reporters. Its b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020