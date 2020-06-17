Health workers in Nagaland call off protest

Over 1,800 employees of the National Health Mission in Nagaland called off their indefinite agitation on Wednesday, following assurances from the government to fulfill their demands. The employees, under the banner of the National Health Mission Employees Association Nagaland (NEAN), were on cease work since Sunday, demanding regularisation of their services, pay parity and all basic benefits in line with the state health employees.

NEAN president Shasinlo Magh said a meeting was held with Health Minister S Pangnyu Phom on Tuesday and he assured to fulfill the demands while asking for time so that the government could work out the modalities. Following the assurances, NEAN decided to withdraw the agitation for 15 days in the interest of the public keeping in mind the COVID-19 crisis, Magh said.

NHM employees include ambulance drivers, laboratory technicians, nurses and doctors..