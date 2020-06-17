Left Menu
Development News Edition

MP: Four held for trying to pull down Dalit groom from horse

The incident occurred at Chhapar village under Satai Police station area in the district, they said. The groom, Rajesh Ahirwar, said that according to tradition, a pre-wedding procession was taken out in the village to visit the temple on June 15, when some persons tried to pull him down from the horse.

PTI | Chhatarpur | Updated: 17-06-2020 15:07 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 15:07 IST
MP: Four held for trying to pull down Dalit groom from horse

Police have arrested four persons for allegedly trying to pull down a Dalit bridegroom from a horse, which he was riding as part of his marriage ceremony in Chhatarpur district of Madhya Pradesh, and beating up another man, an official said on Wednesday. The incident occurred at Chhapar village under Satai Police station area in the district, they said.

The groom, Rajesh Ahirwar, said that according to tradition, a pre-wedding procession was taken out in the village to visit the temple on June 15, when some persons tried to pull him down from the horse. The groom's father, Shobhalal Ahirwar, later lodged a complaint with the police against the accused.

In his complaint, Ahirwar said that four persons, identified as Brajendra Yadav, Krishnapal Yadav, Rakesh Yadav and Mahipal Yadav, stopped them when the procession was going towards a temple. "They started abusing the people in the procession and telling them not enter their area riding a horse. They also passed some casteist remarks," the complaint said.

Mahipal Yadav then tried to pull down the groom. He also beat up the man holding the horse's rope. He and the other accused also asked them not to file a police complaint, the complainant said. Based on the complaint, a case was registered against the four accused under IPC sections 294 (obscene act), 323 (causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (criminal act is done by several persons with common intention) besides provision of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, said Satai Police Station in-charge Deepak Yadav.

All the four accused were arrested on Wednesday, he said..

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

EU says Trump move against international court "unacceptable"

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmation, production updates, what we know so far

Devdiscourse's Facebook page hacked by unidentified group of hackers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

EXCLUSIVE-Amid Brexit impasse, Germany urges no-deal preparations -document

The German government is urging other EU states to prepare for a no deal Brexit, according an internal document that casts doubt on Britains optimism over chances of an early agreement on its future ties with the bloc. Britain left the Euro...

Facebook CEO Zuckerberg to allow users to switch off political ads in new voting campaign

California USA, June 17 SputnikANI Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg has announced that his social networks will be launching a campaign to increase voter turnout in the upcoming US presidential election and that a feature to block p...

Angry anti-China protests in Jammu over killing of 20 soldiers in Ladakh

Anti-China protests were held at multiple locations in Jammu region on Wednesday over the killing of 20 Indian soldiers in Ladakhs Galwan Valley, with agitators demanding revenge, boycott of Chinese products and severing trade ties. They ...

EXPLAINER-Why are Chinese and Indian troops fighting in a remote Himalayan valley?

The Indian army has said at least 20 of its soldiers were killed after hand-to-hand fighting with Chinese troops at a disputed border site on Monday night, in the deadliest clash between the two Asian giants in decades. China said its troop...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020