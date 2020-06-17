24-year-old tribal man killed by tiger
Wayanad/Thiruvananthapuram, June 17 (PTI): A 24-year- old man is suspected to have died of a tiger attack in Wayanad, Kerala, police said. Sivakumar, a resident of Kattunayakan tribal colony, was missing since Tuesday evening,the police said. Forest and police officials conducted a searchand found his remains in a jungle.PTI | Wayanad | Updated: 17-06-2020 19:57 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 19:57 IST
Forest and police officials conducted a searchand found his remains in a jungle. Forest minister K Raju announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh, saying Rs 5 lakh would be immediately handed over to his family.
"We are suspecting a tiger attack, and efforts to trap the animal will be taken," he said in a press release. PTI UD NVG NVG
