24-year-old tribal man killed by tiger

Wayanad/Thiruvananthapuram, June 17 (PTI): A 24-year- old man is suspected to have died of a tiger attack in Wayanad, Kerala, police said. Sivakumar, a resident of Kattunayakan tribal colony, was missing since Tuesday evening,the police said.

Forest and police officials conducted a searchand found his remains in a jungle. Forest minister K Raju announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh, saying Rs 5 lakh would be immediately handed over to his family.

"We are suspecting a tiger attack, and efforts to trap the animal will be taken," he said in a press release. PTI UD NVG NVG