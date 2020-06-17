Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 testing increased after HM's intervention; testing rate fixed at Rs 2,400: MHA

The ministry also announced that the price for COVID-19 test in Delhi has been fixed at Rs 2,400 as suggested by a high-level committee set up by the home minister on Sunday and now tests will be done via Rapid Antigen methodology. "In pursuance of decisions taken by HM @AmitShah on 14th June, to double the #COVID19 testing in Delhi; 16,618 test samples collected on June 15 and 16 (till 14th June daily collection varied between 4000-4500).

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2020 21:33 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 21:11 IST
COVID-19 testing increased after HM's intervention; testing rate fixed at Rs 2,400: MHA
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Following Union Home Minister Amit Shah's decision to double COVID-19 tests in Delhi, 16,618 samples have been collected on June 15 and 16, compared to 4,000 to 4,500 daily till June 14, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said on Wednesday. The ministry also announced that the price for COVID-19 test in Delhi has been fixed at Rs 2,400 as suggested by a high-level committee set up by the home minister on Sunday and now tests will be done via Rapid Antigen methodology.

"In pursuance of decisions taken by HM @AmitShah on 14th June, to double the #COVID19 testing in Delhi; 16,618 test samples collected on June 15 and 16 (till 14th June daily collection varied between 4000-4500). Reports of 6,510 tests received so far, remaining to be received by 18th June," an MHA spokesperson tweeted. The spokesperson said that to improve contact mapping in Delhi's containment zones, health surveys have been started on Shah's directions, and out of a population of 2,30,466 people in 242 containment zones, survey of 1,77,692 people was conducted between June 15 and 16. The remaining will be covered by June 20.

"As per the directives of HM @AmitShah in providing relief to the common man. High level expert committee's report on #COVID19 testing rates received by @MoHFW_INDIA has been further sent to Delhi Govt for necessary action. It has been decided to fix the test rate at Rs 2,400," the spokesperson said in another tweet. Following the directives of the home minister to increase testing and quick delivery of results in Delhi, from June 18, tests will be done through the new Rapid Antigen methodology as approved by the ICMR.

Delhi will be given priority for these kits and 169 centres have also been set up across the national capital, the spokesperson said. On Sunday, Shah held two high-level meetings with the Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, mayors and commissioners of Delhi's three municipal corporations to strengthen the strategy to fight the pandemic. After the first meeting, a committee was constituted under the chairmanship of V K Paul, Member, NITI Aayog, to ensure that 60 per cent beds are available at private hospitals at lower rates.

The committee was also tasked to fix the rate of coronavirus testing and treatment. The home minister had also announced that COVID-19 testing will be doubled in Delhi in two days from then, and subsequently increased by three times.

Shah had also directed that bodies of suspected COVID-19 cases in Delhi be handed over to relatives immediately without waiting for laboratory confirmation and mortal remains should be treated with precaution and as per Union Health Ministry guidelines. His directive came in the wake of reports that a large number of bodies of coronavirus victims were stored in city morgues due to a host of reasons, including non-availability of confirm laboratory reports.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

EU says Trump move against international court "unacceptable"

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmation, production updates, what we know so far

Devdiscourse's Facebook page hacked by unidentified group of hackers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Wave of grief as mortal remains of soldiers reach their native places; Anti-China protests in several parts

A wave of grief swept across the country as the mortal remains of the soldiers who laid down their lives fighting the Chinese Army in Galwan Valley in Ladakh were taken to their native places on Wednesday. Anti-China protests were held in s...

Cuban dons full-body cardboard shield against coronavirus

Ever since the novel coronavirus reached Cuba, a tall cardboard box with arms and legs can be seen tottering around a Havana suburb, popping into the bakery or butchers, or browsing the newspaper stand. This is Feridia Rojas, 82, who decide...

Ahmedabad: No decision yet on if Rath Yatra will be allowed

The Gujarat government will decide whether to allow the annual Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra in Ahmedabad after assessing the coronavirus situation in the city, state home Minister Pradipsinh Jadeja said on Wednesday. There are around 25 micro-...

Wave of grief as mortal remains of soldiers reach their native places; Anti-China protests in several parts

A wave of grief swept across the country as the mortal remains of the soldiers who laid down their lives fighting the Chinese Army in Galwan Valley in Ladakh were taken to their native places on Wednesday. Anti-China protests were held in s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020